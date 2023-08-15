Open Menu

KUOWA Appreciates VC KU For Honouring An Officer With Best Officer Of Year Award

Published August 15, 2023

President Karachi University Officers Welfare Association (KUOWA) Muhammad Farid Siddiqui on Tuesday appreciated the initiative of KU's Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi for giving Superintendent in the Admission Committee Naseer Muhammad Best Officer of the Year Award

Naseer was honoured with the Best Officer of the Year Award on the occasion of the main ceremony of Independence Day by VC KU Dr.

Khalid Mahmood Iraqi.

On this occasion, Farid Siddiqui said that the Association appreciated the initiative of Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi because such initiatives not only encourage employees but also develop healthy competition. We hope that this practice will continue and the number of award recipients will increase, he added.

Meanwhile, KU Controller of Examinations Dr. Syed Zafar Hussain also congratulated Naseer Muhammad on receiving the Award and termed this initiative as commendable.

