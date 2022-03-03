KUOWA discusses various issues with Acting Karachi University vice chancellor

A delegation led by the President Karachi University Officers Welfare Association Dr Muhammad Hassan Auj met the newly appointed acting vice chancellor Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon here at the KU VC Secretariat on Thursday and congratulated her on her appointment as the first female vice chancellor of the University of Karachi

Dr Muhammad Hassan Auj, who is also the Syndicate member of the university, during the meeting, shared issues and problems being faced by the officers of the University of Karachi with acting VC Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon.

He mentioned that the matter of the pay fixation is pending for more than a year and asked the KU acting vice chancellor Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon to issue directives to the director finance to resolve all financial matters on emergency basis.

On behalf of the KUOWA, Dr Muhammad Hassan Auj expressed that a large number of officers were waiting to get incentive scheme, next grade according to the time pay scale formula, awarding of a next grade before the retirement, meeting of the departmental promotion committee and restoration son quota, fee exemptions for employees, their spouse and children working in different centers and institutions, various training programs and schemes for the betterment of the employees.

He hoped that these issues could easily be resolved through the Selection board and expressed that officers believe that the KU VC Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon would play a key role in this regard.

Meanwhile, Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon said that this institution belongs to all of us and it is our duty to work hard to further improve the standard of services being offered to the community.

She lauded that the administrative officers are important stakeholders of the varsity and said that she would like to resolve problems faced by the officers at the earliest in accordance with the law of the university.

She said that all problems could be solved in due course of time and said that all decisions would be made in the interest of the university. The KUOWA appreciated the positive response and assured full support to the administration for the betterment of the University of Karachi.