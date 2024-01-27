Kupwara Massacre Victims' Families Still Await Justice 30 Years On In IIOJK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The families of victims of Kupwara massacre in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continue to await justice even after the passing of thirty years.
On January 27, 1994, a day after India’s Republic Day, Indian troops had massacred 27 civilians in Kupwara town. The mass killing was carried out by the troops to punish people for observing a shutdown on January 26, according to KMS.
Local people had told the media and investigation agencies that a day before the carnage took place, an Indian army officer had asked the local shopkeepers not to observe the shutdown and attend the Indian Republic Day celebrations at the local camp. However, the shopkeepers didn’t turn up at the celebrations.
But the next day, when they were opening their shops, Indian soldiers came in trucks and fired at them indiscriminately, killing 27 people and injuring scores of others.
In the wake of a petition filed by the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, the Human Rights Commission of the occupied territory had asked the authorities concerned to submit a report about the massacre.
The police investigation team had sought response from the army, which issued a letter stating that a Court of Inquiry had been constituted to probe the incident but the outcome of the Court of Inquiry was not furnished to the police.
The Kupwara massacre is a reminder of the criminal face of Indian troops. The history of occupied Kashmir is filled with Kupwara-like massacres.
Indian troops involved in Kupwara carnage and other mass killings in the occupied territory have not been punished till date.
India must remember that such brutalities cannot stop Kashmiris from taking the freedom struggle to logical conclusion.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024
Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England
MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days
Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return
Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi
Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother
Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court
Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary
FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
China's manufacturing hub to boost digital infrastructure5 minutes ago
-
APHC leaders pay glowing tributes to victims of Kupwara massacre15 minutes ago
-
Renowned Sarangi Nawaz Ustad Allah Rakha Khan remembered15 minutes ago
-
Sarwat Zahra’s poetry connected with soil, enriched with fragrance of land: Jami Chandio45 minutes ago
-
Armed dacoits loot cash, other valuables from mobile shop45 minutes ago
-
Health Minister advocates evidence-based studies to counter health issues45 minutes ago
-
Nation has potential to put country on development path: President55 minutes ago
-
Pak High Commission hosts IBA delegation55 minutes ago
-
Boycotting election wrong decision: Alwari2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Permanent Mission attends int’l event at WCO2 hours ago
-
Bahawalpur’s voters to vote for PPP; says PPP candidate2 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city2 hours ago