Kurram AC sustains injuries in firing incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kurram Saeed Mannan was injured in an incident of firing in Upper Kurram Tehsil on Friday, a hospital official confirmed.

According to Dr Mir Hassan Jan, Medical Superintendent at Parachinar District Headquarters Hospital, the attack took place in the Boshehra area of Upper Kurram.

The police and security agencies beefed up security in the area and started operation to apprehend the culprits behind the scene.