Kurram Admin Demands Rs 600m As Compensation For Damages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The administration of Kurram district has demanded Rs 600 million from the provincial government to compensate for the damages caused during recent unrest.

According to the district administration on Thursday, an assessment of the damages from the Kurram clashes is underway, with an initial survey of Bagan and other affected areas already completed.

The Kurram administration has stated that the requested funds will be used for the restoration and renovation of buildings.

Meanwhile, under the peace agreement, the process of dismantling illegal bunkers is being carried out at a rapid pace.

So far, a total of 14 bunkers have been destroyed using explosives, while six others have been partially dismantled.

The administration said, there are more than 250 illegal bunkers in Kurram, which are being removed in phases. The government is taking strong measures to establish lasting peace in the district.

