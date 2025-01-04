Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing incident

(@Abdulla99267510)

Development takes place a day after both sides reached an agreement in Kurram district

KURRAM: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Javed Ullah Mehsud was injured in a firing incident on a vehicle in Lower Kurram.

The district administration said that the vehicle of the district administration came under fire in the Bagan area of Lower Kurram, injuring Deputy Commissioner Javed Ullah Mehsud.

The injured Deputy Commissioner was initially shifted to a hospital but sources said he is being airlifted to Peshawar via helicopter.

The police reported that intermittent firing continues in the Bagan area.

One FC personnel, one police officer and three bystanders were also injured in the firing and have been moved to a hospital for medical assistance.

RPO Kohat confirmed that the Deputy Commissioner of Kurram was injured in the Bagan firing. He clarified that the firing was not by the parties involved in the local dispute but by unidentified individuals. A search operation has been initiated to apprehend the culprits.

Advisor to KP Information Barrister Saif stated that he is present with Javed Ullah Mehsud at CMH Tall and that his condition is out of danger. The convoy headed for Kurram has been temporarily halted, and after reviewing the situation, it will be allowed to proceed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur strongly condemned the firing incident on the government convoy in Lower Kurram.

The leaders prayed for the swift recovery of Deputy Commissioner Javed Ullah Mehsud and other injured individuals. They stated that the attack aimed to disrupt the recently signed peace agreement and emphasized that those disturbing the peace and targeting humanity will not succeed.

PM Shehbaz remarked that the government and security forces remained actively engaged in combating terrorism while the KP Chief Minister asserted that restoring peace is the provincial government's responsibility, and it would be ensured at all costs.

A peace agreement between the parties involved in the Kurram dispute was reached just days ago. Under the agreement, the Thal-Parachinar road was to be reopened on Saturday (today) after three months of closure.

Regarding the convoy, Advisor Barrister Saif mentioned that 75 vehicles would be sent to Kurram in the first convoy under tight security measures.