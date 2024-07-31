Open Menu

Kurram Delegation Calls On Interior Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2024 | 09:34 PM

Kurram delegation calls on interior minister

A delegation from Kurram, led by MNA Hamid Hussain called on Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A delegation from Kurram, led by MNA Hamid Hussain called on Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday.

The delegation included Munir Hussain, Professor Shabbir Bangash, Muhammad Bashir Bangash, Rahim Gul, and Haji Noor Rahman. Federal Secretary Interior Khurram Ali Agha was also present on the occasion.

The minister expressed concern over the unfortunate incidents in Kurram and discussed a comprehensive strategy to prevent such incidents in the future.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

He said that the clash between two groups was given a wrong interpretation.

He emphasized that leading personalities of the area should play their positive role for lasting solution to this issue and the government will provide all possible assistance in this regard.

The minister reiterated that everyone needs to play his role in maintaining brotherhood and harmony in the area.

He also called a meeting with the representatives and leading personalities from both groups.

Related Topics

Injured Ali Agha All From Government

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

6 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

6 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

6 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

6 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

6 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

6 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

6 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

7 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

7 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

7 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

7 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan