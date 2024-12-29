Open Menu

Kurram Dispute Nears Resolution As Major Points Finalized: Barrister Saif

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Kurram dispute nears resolution as major points finalized: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Efforts to resolve the longstanding Kurram conflict have made significant progress, with both parties reaching a general consensus on major points during late-night negotiations.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, confirmed that only a few issues remain, for which the Ahle Sunnat has requested two days to consult with their community leaders. The jirga has granted the request, and talks will resume on Tuesday.

An agreement is expected to be signed following these consultations. In line with the Apex Committee's directives, measures will be taken to dismantle bunkers and eliminate weapons from the area to ensure peace.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, under Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan's leadership, is determined to achieve a sustainable and permanent resolution to this century-old conflict.

The grand Jirga, supported by the Kohat Commissioner and district administration, is working tirelessly to establish lasting peace.

In addition, the Chief Minister has allocated his helicopter for relief operations, including the delivery of medical supplies and airlifting residents in need.

Related Topics

Resolution Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jirga Kohat Progress Muhammad Ali From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Economic Content Creators Programme explores engag ..

Economic Content Creators Programme explores engaging storytelling techniques in ..

31 minutes ago
 179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Kore ..

179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Korean plane crash in Muan

47 minutes ago
 Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, ho ..

Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister

1 hour ago
 Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing ..

Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victim ..

2 hours ago
Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival ..

Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..

3 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..

3 hours ago
 Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa ..

Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2 ..

Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure proje ..

UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 2024

5 hours ago
 SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches

SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan