Kurram Dispute Nears Resolution As Major Points Finalized: Barrister Saif
Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2024 | 08:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Efforts to resolve the longstanding Kurram conflict have made significant progress, with both parties reaching a general consensus on major points during late-night negotiations.
Advisor to Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, confirmed that only a few issues remain, for which the Ahle Sunnat has requested two days to consult with their community leaders. The jirga has granted the request, and talks will resume on Tuesday.
An agreement is expected to be signed following these consultations. In line with the Apex Committee's directives, measures will be taken to dismantle bunkers and eliminate weapons from the area to ensure peace.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, under Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan's leadership, is determined to achieve a sustainable and permanent resolution to this century-old conflict.
The grand Jirga, supported by the Kohat Commissioner and district administration, is working tirelessly to establish lasting peace.
In addition, the Chief Minister has allocated his helicopter for relief operations, including the delivery of medical supplies and airlifting residents in need.
