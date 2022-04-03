Kurram elders demand making Borki terminal fully functional for bilateral trade with Qabul

PARACHINAR, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) ::The elders and Civil Society Members of district Kurram Sunday demanded that Borki Kharlachi terminal should be made fully functional to develop trade with Afghanistan.

Syed Nijat Hussain, Jalal Bangash, Haji Ali Jawad, Musarrat Hussain, Mir Afzal Tori, Syed Nabi Hussain, Syed Mufid Hussain and others during a press conference said that Borki Kharlachi tunnel is nearest to Qabul so it should be made fully functional to expand trade with Afghanistan through this way.

They said that Kurram people were endeavoring to increase bilateral trade with Afghanistan. They demanded to open more trade markets in district Kurram to build up business and trade with Afghanistan.