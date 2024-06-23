Kurram IED blast martyrs laid to rest with full military honours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The martyrs of Kurram District improvised explosive device (IED) blast occured on June 21st were laid to rest with full military honours in their native towns on Sunday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, "Five brave soldiers of the motherland, Havaldar Aqeel Ahmed Shaheed (age: 33 years, District Okara), Lance Naik Muhammad Tafeer Shaheed (age: 30 years, District Poonch), Sepoy Anush Rafoon Shaheed (Age: 24 years, District Attock), Sepoy Muhammad Azam Khan Shaheed (Age: 26 years, District Haripur) and Sepoy Haroon William Shaheed (Age: 29 years, Islamabad) who embraced martyrdom on June 21, 2024, in the explosion of a land mine planted by terrorists in Kurram district were buried with full military honours in their native areas.

"

A large number of senior serving officers and soldiers, families of martyrs and local people participated in the funeral prayer and burial.

"Pakistan's security forces are committed to eradicating the menace of terrorism and the sacrifices of our brave martyrs reinforce our resolve," the ISPR said.