Open Menu

Kurram IED Blast Martyrs Laid To Rest With Full Military Honours

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Kurram IED blast martyrs laid to rest with full military honours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The martyrs of Kurram District improvised explosive device (IED) blast occured on June 21st were laid to rest with full military honours in their native towns on Sunday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, "Five brave soldiers of the motherland, Havaldar Aqeel Ahmed Shaheed (age: 33 years, District Okara), Lance Naik Muhammad Tafeer Shaheed (age: 30 years, District Poonch), Sepoy Anush Rafoon Shaheed (Age: 24 years, District Attock), Sepoy Muhammad Azam Khan Shaheed (Age: 26 years, District Haripur) and Sepoy Haroon William Shaheed (Age: 29 years, Islamabad) who embraced martyrdom on June 21, 2024, in the explosion of a land mine planted by terrorists in Kurram district were buried with full military honours in their native areas.

"

A large number of senior serving officers and soldiers, families of martyrs and local people participated in the funeral prayer and burial.

"Pakistan's security forces are committed to eradicating the menace of terrorism and the sacrifices of our brave martyrs reinforce our resolve," the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Islamabad Martyrs Shaheed ISPR Okara Haripur Attock June Sunday Prayer

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

17 hours ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

17 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

17 hours ago
 Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

17 hours ago
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

17 hours ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

18 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

18 hours ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

18 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

18 hours ago
 Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military hon ..

Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan