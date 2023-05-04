Kurram incident occurs due to old enmity: Administration

Spokesman of district administration here Thursday clarified that the tragic incident of Kurram district occurred due to an old enmity, adding the slain teachers were not deployed to conduct examination

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The spokesman of district administration here Thursday clarified that the tragic incident of Kurram district occurred due to an old enmity, adding the slain teachers were not deployed to conduct examination.

In a statement here, the spokesman said the reason behind the brutal incident was apparently to avenge the killing of a teacher, who was murdered on personal enmity this morning.

He said the victim party has attacked the rival teacher at Govt high school Teri Mangal to avenge the death of their relative. The other six teachers in staff room when came forward for safety of their colleagues were also killed.