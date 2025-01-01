Kurram Jirga ends as both parties sign reconciliation agreement for ensuring lasting peace in region : Dr.Saif

Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif on Wednesday said that a major breakthrough had been achieved in Kurram Jirga with both parties signing a reconciliation agreement in order to ensure lasting peace in the region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif on Wednesday said that a major breakthrough had been achieved in Kurram Jirga with both parties signing a reconciliation agreement in order to ensure lasting peace in the region.

He said that one party had earlier signed the agreement, while the second party finalized it today, paving the way to redress the law and order in the region. Both sides have agreed to dismantle bunkers and surrender heavy weapons, in order to ensure a secure and stable environment in the area, he added.

Barrister Dr. Saif congratulated the people of Kurram on this milestone, emphasizing that the agreement signified the beginning of a new era of peace and prosperity in the region.

He further assured that the restoration of normalcy in the region would follow swiftly.

This landmark development promised to bring stability and economic progress to Kurram, marking a significant step toward the lasting harmony, he added.

The grand jirga held in Kohat to address the situation in Kurram district has concluded, with both parties signing a agreement for the reconciliation. The parties have agreed on 14 points of the agreement.

Jirga member Malik Sawab Khan confirmed the signing of the reconciliation agreement, stating that 45 representatives from each side have signed the document.

Under the agreement, both parties will dismantle their bunkers and surrender weapons, he added.

The jirga member further stated that plans are being made to reopen roads and ensure the lasting peace in the area.

Any violations of the agreement will result in the violators being handed over to the government, he said and added efforts to maintain law and order will be carried out in collaboration with law enforcement agencies.

Additionally, the agreement stipulates compensation for damages and the surrender of heavy weaponry to government authorities.