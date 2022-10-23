Kurram people demand peace

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) ::The people of Kurram district on Sunday united with one voice that all the tribes have a commitment to maintain law and order situation in the area.

A peace march was held by the political, social and religious parties of the entire district in Parachinar.

The participants of the march were waving white flags in their hands and shouting slogans in favor of peace.

After reaching the press club, tribal elders Inayat Tori, Syed Tajumal Hussain, Syed Sadaqat Mian, Mir Afzal Tori, Muzamil Hussain Mujahid Tori, Nushi Bangash, Abdul Samad Wazir and Muhammad Sharif Orakzai and others addressed the gathering.

They said all the merged districts, especially Kurram had been affected in war against terror, and they now deserve long-lasting peace in their areas.

They also assured the authorities of their readiness to take all kinds of responsibilities for maintaining peace in the area.