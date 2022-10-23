UrduPoint.com

Kurram People Demand Peace

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Kurram people demand peace

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) ::The people of Kurram district on Sunday united with one voice that all the tribes have a commitment to maintain law and order situation in the area.

A peace march was held by the political, social and religious parties of the entire district in Parachinar.

The participants of the march were waving white flags in their hands and shouting slogans in favor of peace.

After reaching the press club, tribal elders Inayat Tori, Syed Tajumal Hussain, Syed Sadaqat Mian, Mir Afzal Tori, Muzamil Hussain Mujahid Tori, Nushi Bangash, Abdul Samad Wazir and Muhammad Sharif Orakzai and others addressed the gathering.

They said all the merged districts, especially Kurram had been affected in war against terror, and they now deserve long-lasting peace in their areas.

They also assured the authorities of their readiness to take all kinds of responsibilities for maintaining peace in the area.

Related Topics

Law And Order Parachinar March Sunday All

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.