Open Menu

Kurram Police Foil Bid To Smuggle Narcotics, Nab Eight Peddlers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Kurram police foil bid to smuggle narcotics, nab eight peddlers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The district Kurram police on Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs worth millions of rupees and arrested eight smugglers.

According to the spokesperson of Kurram Police, SP Operation Lower Karam Jahanzeb Khan SHO Ahmadi police station Shamyar Muhammad Bamaa police acting on a tip of installed a blockade near Kamar Mela Pahar and arrested drug smugglers Zainullah resident of Qamber Khel, Rizwanullah, Abdul Samad, Hazrat Umar, Nisar Ahmed, Noor Wahid, Jan Muhammad and Amin Akbar, residents of Tirah Maidan.

The police recovered over 79 kg grams of hashish.

The accused were shifted to Ahmadi Shama police station and a case was registered against them under the Narcotics Act.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Jahanzeb Khan Million

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

14 minutes ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

28 minutes ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

18 hours ago
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

18 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

20 hours ago
 Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

20 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

20 hours ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

20 hours ago
 The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan