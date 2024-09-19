Kurram Police Foil Bid To Smuggle Narcotics, Nab Eight Peddlers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The district Kurram police on Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs worth millions of rupees and arrested eight smugglers.
According to the spokesperson of Kurram Police, SP Operation Lower Karam Jahanzeb Khan SHO Ahmadi police station Shamyar Muhammad Bamaa police acting on a tip of installed a blockade near Kamar Mela Pahar and arrested drug smugglers Zainullah resident of Qamber Khel, Rizwanullah, Abdul Samad, Hazrat Umar, Nisar Ahmed, Noor Wahid, Jan Muhammad and Amin Akbar, residents of Tirah Maidan.
The police recovered over 79 kg grams of hashish.
The accused were shifted to Ahmadi Shama police station and a case was registered against them under the Narcotics Act.
APP/adi
