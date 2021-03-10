UrduPoint.com
Kurram Police Foil Drug Smuggling Bid, Arrest Accused

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 02:34 PM

Kurram Police Foil Drug Smuggling Bid, Arrest Accused

Kurram district police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle over two kilograms of fine quality hashish and arrested an accused during an ongoing crackdown against narcotics and drugs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Kurram district police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle over two kilograms of fine quality hashish and arrested an accused during an ongoing crackdown against narcotics and drugs.

According to a district police spokesman, the crackdown has been launched on the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Tahir Iqbal to eliminate the menace of drugs from society.

As part of crackdown, the police team recovered 21600 grams of fine quality hashish from possession of Muntazir at a check post at Luqman Khel area while trying to smuggle hashish from Terri Maingal to Parachinnar city.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

