Kurram Police foil narcotics smuggling attempt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Kurram Police have foiled an attempt of narcotics smuggling and recovered 60 kilogram of hashish and 1.8 kilogram opium.

The police also arrested the alleged smuggler.

The police personnel were checking the vehicles on Sadda Bypass Road when they recovered the huge quantity of narcotics from the secret cavities of a pick-up wagon.

The police have arrested the alleged smuggler, Sajid Khan, resident of district Orakzai and registered a narcotics smuggling case against him.

Further investigations were in progress.