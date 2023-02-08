Kurram Press Club elects new office bearers

(@FahadShabbir)

PARACHINAR, Feb.08 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Senior journalist Ali Afzal Afzaal and Mohammad Ali Turi elected president and general secretary of Kurram Press Club (KPC) Parachinar on Wednesday.

The annual elections of the press club were held under the supervision of a two-member election committee comprising Haji Rauf Hussain and Haji Abid Hussain in a cordial environment.

Members of the press club once again reposed confidence in Ali Afzal Afzaal and elected him president for another term while Mohammad Ali Turi was elected general secretary respectively.

Other members of the cabinet include Israr Hussain Bangash (Senior Vice President (SVP), Basharat Hussain (Vice President), Rasheed Khan (Joint Secretary), Syed Jawad Hussain (Finance Secretary), Zahid Hussain (Information Secretary) and Sajid Kazmi as office secretary.

Opponent candidate, Hidayat Ali Pasdar and other members of the press club congratulated the newly elected president Ali Afzal Afzaal and general secretary Mohammad Ali Turi and assured them full cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, the newly elected president KPC (Kurram) Ali Afzal Afzaal and general secretary vowed to continue their efforts for further improvement and progress and welfare of journalists' community.

Later, president of Kurram Union of Journalists, Azmat Alizai also congratulated the newly elected of Kurram Press Club and assured him of joint efforts for the resolution of the problems of the journalists' community of the tribal district Kurram.