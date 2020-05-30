UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kurram Reports 45 Corona Cases In A Single Day

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 12:54 PM

Kurram reports 45 corona cases in a single day

In a single day, the district Kurram on Saturday reported 45 positive cases of coronavirus where 19 members of a family and 16 of another family were tested positive Covid-19

KURRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) : In a single day, the district Kurram on Saturday reported 45 positive cases of coronavirus where 19 members of a family and 16 of another family were tested positive Covid-19.

Urging for strictly following corona protocol, the District Health Officer (DHO), Upper Kurram, Dr Ataullah and DHO Lower and Central Kurram, Dr Inayat Rehman said in press conference that medical tests of 87 people were conducted among which 54 were received as positive. The total number of Covid-19 patients in Kurram district has reached 148 among which 83 have made recovery.

They said when tests of an infected patient's family were conducted; it showed that 14 members of the family have been infected with the virus.

The new cases also include a doctor of the local hospital, they said adding some days ago a dispenser, Ashraf Gul died of Covid-19. The samples from 120 more people would be sent to the laboratory today, they said.

City In-charge, district administration, Saif Ashiq Hussain said the people who tested positive have been confined to their homes and necessary items including ghee, flour and edibles are being provided to them.

The health officers urged upon people to strictly avoid close social interaction with others during weddings and funerals and adopt proper precautionary measures as during Eid days avoiding such necessary actions led to rapid increase in number of coronavirus cases.

Related Topics

Doctor Died Family From Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Merkel a 'no' for Trump's in-person G7 summit

53 seconds ago

Chinese-funded law firm to provide legal services ..

55 seconds ago

Pakistan, China expands bilateral cooperation in v ..

3 minutes ago

Further 3,599 COVID-19 Patients Discharged in Mosc ..

58 seconds ago

PML-N Spokesperson demands removal of Imran Khan a ..

29 minutes ago

Over 10.3Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.