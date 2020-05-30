Kurram reports 45 corona cases in a single day

In a single day, the district Kurram on Saturday reported 45 positive cases of coronavirus where 19 members of a family and 16 of another family were tested positive Covid-19

Urging for strictly following corona protocol, the District Health Officer (DHO), Upper Kurram, Dr Ataullah and DHO Lower and Central Kurram, Dr Inayat Rehman said in press conference that medical tests of 87 people were conducted among which 54 were received as positive. The total number of Covid-19 patients in Kurram district has reached 148 among which 83 have made recovery.

They said when tests of an infected patient's family were conducted; it showed that 14 members of the family have been infected with the virus.

The new cases also include a doctor of the local hospital, they said adding some days ago a dispenser, Ashraf Gul died of Covid-19. The samples from 120 more people would be sent to the laboratory today, they said.

City In-charge, district administration, Saif Ashiq Hussain said the people who tested positive have been confined to their homes and necessary items including ghee, flour and edibles are being provided to them.

The health officers urged upon people to strictly avoid close social interaction with others during weddings and funerals and adopt proper precautionary measures as during Eid days avoiding such necessary actions led to rapid increase in number of coronavirus cases.