Open Menu

Kurram Situation: Insulin Of Rs 4.2mln Handed Over Heath Department

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Kurram situation: Insulin of Rs 4.2mln handed over heath department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Insulin worth Rs 4.2 million for patients of hepatitis of Kurram tribal district has been handed by a donor pharmaceutical company to the Secretary Health, Syed Adil Shah.

Secretary Health KP, Adil Shah while thanking the company said that these insulin stocks were being dispatched to Kurram district for facilitation of patients, said a statement here.

He hailed generous assistance of medicines donors and pharmaceutical companies for the assistance for poor patients.

On this occasion, project director for insulin for life, Dr H Amir was also present and assured support.

APP/fam

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Company Stocks Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 20 ..

Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024

15 minutes ago
 Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surge ..

Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surgery

30 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman

UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman

32 minutes ago
 China's manufacturing activity remains in expansio ..

China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December

2 hours ago
 Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo

Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo

2 hours ago
 Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at L ..

Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at Liwa Festival

2 hours ago
UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi

UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi

2 hours ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Janu ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for January

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam P ..

Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam Payne

15 hours ago
 Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach

Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan