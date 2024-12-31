Kurram situation: Insulin of Rs 4.2mln handed over heath department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Insulin worth Rs 4.2 million for patients of hepatitis of Kurram tribal district has been handed by a donor pharmaceutical company to the Secretary Health, Syed Adil Shah.

Secretary Health KP, Adil Shah while thanking the company said that these insulin stocks were being dispatched to Kurram district for facilitation of patients, said a statement here.

He hailed generous assistance of medicines donors and pharmaceutical companies for the assistance for poor patients.

On this occasion, project director for insulin for life, Dr H Amir was also present and assured support.

APP/fam