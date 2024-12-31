Kurram Situation: Insulin Of Rs 4.2mln Handed Over Heath Department
Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Insulin worth Rs 4.2 million for patients of hepatitis of Kurram tribal district has been handed by a donor pharmaceutical company to the Secretary Health, Syed Adil Shah.
Secretary Health KP, Adil Shah while thanking the company said that these insulin stocks were being dispatched to Kurram district for facilitation of patients, said a statement here.
He hailed generous assistance of medicines donors and pharmaceutical companies for the assistance for poor patients.
On this occasion, project director for insulin for life, Dr H Amir was also present and assured support.
APP/fam
Recent Stories
Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024
Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surgery
UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman
China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December
Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo
Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at Liwa Festival
UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for January
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024
Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam Payne
Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHP issues security plan for effective patrolling on new year night2 minutes ago
-
PM’s economic reforms package to boost growth, attract investment: Dr Tariq Fazal2 minutes ago
-
Kurram situation: Insulin of Rs 4.2mln handed over heath department2 minutes ago
-
PTWS pays tribute to late Maj. General Kamal Akbar2 minutes ago
-
Revenue darbar held at Tank’s Tehsil building2 minutes ago
-
Two women killed,one injured in a road mishap12 minutes ago
-
Syndicate of Agriculture varsity ratifies decisions of previous meeting12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responded to 6423 calls during 202412 minutes ago
-
Annual election of Haripur Press Club held12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 202415 minutes ago
-
IFA inspects 15,798 food outlets, discards 161,848 kg/L unhygienic food items22 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH orders dismissal of NICL employee in workplace harassment case22 minutes ago