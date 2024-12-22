Kurram situation: shifting of patients, dispatch of medicines through helicopters accelerated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) While taking cognizance of people's difficulty in Kurram tribal district, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has started helicopter service for the district and shifted 53 people including 14 patients the other day from Parachinar through two flights of M1-17 helicopter.

Besides the shifting of 16 jirga members and official staff to Parachinar today in the first helicopter flight, as many as 27 more people were shifted to Thall in the second flight while the stranded people at Thall were shifted to Parachinar in the third flight.

According to an official statement here Sunday, over 100 people through five helicopter flights will be shifted today.

Similarly, 1850 kilogram medicines worth Rs12 million were airlifted to Parachinar from Peshawar yesterday and medicines including life-saving drugs worth over Rs60 million medicines dispatched through seven flights of helicopters.

APP/fam