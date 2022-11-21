UrduPoint.com

Kurram Sports Gala Held

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2022 | 07:08 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :A day-long Kurram Sports Gala-2022 held in Parachinar wherein students of different schools and colleges participated in number of sports activities.

Commissioner Kohat division Mahmood Aslam who was the chief guest on the occasion handed over trophies, cash prizes, medals and certificates to winners, runner-up and other players of motorized paragliding, cricket, volleyball, gymnastic, taekwondo, tent pegging and other sports activities.

The event was attended by political leaders, civil society, district administration, Pakistan Army representatives and local elders of the area, said a press release issued here on Monday.

