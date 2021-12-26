Kurram Tangi dam to help irrigate 3,50,000 acres barren land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :The completion of Kurram Tangi Dam Project's Stage-I in June 2023 would help irrigate 3,50,000 acres barren land in the southern districts besides made the province self-sufficient in food.

An official of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Sunday said the Kurram Tangi Dam, being constructed in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would generate 84 megawatts of low-cost hydel electricity.

He said currently scarcity of water was the main issue in all over the world and the construction of this dam would bring a positive revolution in the life of millions of people in the province.

He said with the construction of the dam, the water share of KP would not be affected and it would help to attain sustainable development through irrigated agriculture and low-cost hydel electricity.