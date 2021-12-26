UrduPoint.com

Kurram Tangi Dam To Help Irrigate 3,50,000 Acres Barren Land

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 03:50 PM

Kurram Tangi dam to help irrigate 3,50,000 acres barren land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :The completion of Kurram Tangi Dam Project's Stage-I in June 2023 would help irrigate 3,50,000 acres barren land in the southern districts besides made the province self-sufficient in food.

An official of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Sunday said the Kurram Tangi Dam, being constructed in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would generate 84 megawatts of low-cost hydel electricity.

He said currently scarcity of water was the main issue in all over the world and the construction of this dam would bring a positive revolution in the life of millions of people in the province.

He said with the construction of the dam, the water share of KP would not be affected and it would help to attain sustainable development through irrigated agriculture and low-cost hydel electricity.

Related Topics

North Waziristan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Water WAPDA Agriculture Dam Tangi June Sunday All Share Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,803 new COVID-19 cases, 618 recove ..

UAE announces 1,803 new COVID-19 cases, 618 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

36 minutes ago
 EAD holds internal tabletop exercise with relevant ..

EAD holds internal tabletop exercise with relevant sectors and divisions

1 hour ago
 UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Scienc ..

UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science to announce fourth cycle awa ..

1 hour ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy hosts virtual tra ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy hosts virtual training programme for Mauritania ..

2 hours ago
 India reports 6,987 new COVID cases, 162 deaths

India reports 6,987 new COVID cases, 162 deaths

3 hours ago
 New Dubai Timeshare Portal launched

New Dubai Timeshare Portal launched

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.