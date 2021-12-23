UrduPoint.com

Kurram Tangi Dam To Help Irrigating Barren Land

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 04:37 PM

The completion of Kurram Tangi dam in June 2023 would control floodwater, irrigate barren land besides making the province self-sufficient in food

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The completion of Kurram Tangi dam in June 2023 would control floodwater, irrigate barren land besides making the province self-sufficient in food.

According to an official of WAPDA,the Kurram Tangi Dam, being constructed in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, would generate 84 megawatts of electricity and help irrigate 3,50,000 acres of barren land in the southern districts.

He said that currently the scarcity of water was the main problem throughout the world and this dam would bring a positive revolution in the life of millions of people. He said with the construction of the dam and utilization of water, the water share of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would not be affected.

