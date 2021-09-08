UrduPoint.com

Kurram Tangi Dam To Irrigate Over 84,000 Acres Land

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 03:53 PM

Kurram Tangi dam to irrigate over 84,000 acres land

Kurram Tangi dam would irrigate 84,380 acres of land and generate 83.4 mw power, said an official of Ministry of Water and Resources on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Kurram Tangi dam would irrigate 84,380 acres of land and generate 83.4 mw power, said an official of Ministry of Water and Resources on Wednesday.

The dam would supplement some 278,000 acres in existing system of Civil and Marwat Canals,he told APP.

He said that Kurram Tangi Dam is a significant project for socio-economic uplift of the people of the far flung areas of erstwhile FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Terming the dam as a project of national importance, he said that it would change the fate of the poor people for the better.

He said that the residents of southern districts and adjacent tribal regions would get rid of the scarcity of drinking and irrigation water.

Kurram Tangi Dam is likely to be completed by 2022, he added.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Poor Water Dam Tangi

Recent Stories

PTI govt failed to deliver, says Maryam Nawaz

PTI govt failed to deliver, says Maryam Nawaz

3 minutes ago
 &#039;Al Seer Marine&#039;, &#039;BGN Internationa ..

&#039;Al Seer Marine&#039;, &#039;BGN International&#039; form AED624 million jo ..

11 minutes ago
 Aiman, Muneeb win fans' hearts at Minal Khan's dho ..

Aiman, Muneeb win fans' hearts at Minal Khan's dholki event

23 minutes ago
 PM to inaugurate digitization of land record proje ..

PM to inaugurate digitization of land record project: Gill

3 minutes ago
 25 more die of corona in KP

25 more die of corona in KP

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's hockey will revive its lost glory: ADC

Pakistan's hockey will revive its lost glory: ADC

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.