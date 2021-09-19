UrduPoint.com

Kurram Tangi Dam To Irrigate Over 84,380 Acees Land

Sun 19th September 2021 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Kurram Tangi dam would irrigate 84,380 acres of land and generate 83.4 megawatt power, said an official of Ministry of Water and Resources while talking to APP .

He said the dam would supplement some 278,000 acres in existing system of Civil and Marwat Canals, He said that Kurram Tangi Dam was a significant project for socio-economic uplift of the people of the far flung areas of erstwhile FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Terming the dam as a project of national importance, he said that it would change the fate of the poor people for the better.

He said that the residents of southern districts and adjacent tribal regions would get rid of the scarcity of drinking and irrigation water.

Kurram Tangi Dam was likely to be completed by 2022, he added.

