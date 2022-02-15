UrduPoint.com

Kurram Tangi Dam To Usher New Era Of Prosperity In Bannu Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Commissioner Bannu division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Tuesday said that Kurram Tangi dam would usher a new era of agricultural prosperity in Bannu division and its adjacent areas

Commissioner Bannu division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Tuesday said that Kurram Tangi dam would usher a new era of agricultural prosperity in Bannu division and its adjacent areas.

During his visit to Kurram Tangi dam Phase-1, 2, he said that it was a mega project that would generate 84mw of electricity besides irrigating huge barren land in Bannu division and providing opportunities for the locals.

He directed the officials concerned to expedite the development work on the project and complete it within stipulated time period, adding that all available resources would be utilized to complete the project.

He also directed Regional Police Officer Bannu Syed Ishfaq Anwer to ensure foolproof security at the project site and make coordination with law enforcing agencies in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Iqbal Hussain, DC North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan, Project Director Shafiq Bhittani and other officials were also present on the occasion.

