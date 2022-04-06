Senior and central leader Saleem Saifullah Khan Wednesday called on General Manager Small Dams and Projects Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Muhammad Abdul Qayyum Aziz at his office and discussed various matters pertaining to Kurram Tangi dam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Senior and central leader Saleem Saifullah Khan Wednesday called on General Manager Small Dams and Projects Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Muhammad Abdul Qayyum Aziz at his office and discussed various matters pertaining to Kurram Tangi dam.

Saleem Saifullah Khan said that the Saifullah brothers were trying their best to ensure funds for Kurram Tangi Dam so that the completion of the dam would be possible soon.

On this occasion, GM informed Saleem Saifullah Khan that Phase-I of Kurram Tangi Dam was in the final stages of completion while work on Phase II of Karam Tangi Dam was also in progress.

He said every effort was being made for its early completion.

Saleem Saifullah Khan also emphasized on early completion of the Baran Dam project and the rehabilitation of the Marwat Canal.

He said abundant water would be available for drinking and irrigation and at the same time construction of dams would also be helpful in preventing floods.

On this occasion, Engineer Muhammad Abdul Qayyum Aziz fully agreed with the proposal of Saleem Saifullah Khan and assured that he would take up this proposal with the concerned senior officers.