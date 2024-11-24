Open Menu

Kurram Tragedy Sparks Outrage, Grief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Kurram tragedy sparks outrage, grief

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The tragic incident in Kurram Agency has ignited widespread grief and anger among the people and political leaders of provincial metropolis on Sunday.

Civil society and political party leaders have expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives. Residents are demanding swift justice and the arrest of those responsible for the attack.

Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan has announced a protest on November 25th to express solidarity with the bereaved families.

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq highlighted the ongoing unrest in the region, including Kurram Agency and Hangu. He condemned the recent attack on a large convoy, which resulted in numerous casualties, and the subsequent attacks on settlements that claimed the lives of many, including women and children. He criticized the provincial government's inaction in addressing the deteriorating situation.

APP/hsb/

Related Topics

Attack Protest Awami National Party Hangu Kurram Agency November Women Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

12 hours ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

1 day ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

1 day ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

1 day ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

1 day ago
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

1 day ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

1 day ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

1 day ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

1 day ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

1 day ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan