Kurram Tribes Assure Implementation On Ceasefire Agreement

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Kurram tribes assure implementation on ceasefire agreement

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) In order to maintain law and order and ensure lasting peace in the Tribal District Kurram, a Grand Tribal Jirga was held with Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah in the chairat the Jirga Hall of District Headquarters Orakzai the other day.

The grand tribal Jirga beside the Regional Police Officer Kohat Sher Akbar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javedullah Mehsud and Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Muhammad Irfanuddin, was also participated by the authorities concerned of respective departments and institutions, Law Enforcement Agencies, leaders of all tribes of district Kurram, members of Kurram Aman Jirga and Divisional Grand Jirga and Tribal Elders.

 On this occasion, all the tribes reiterated their cooperation in maintaining peace in the district and full implementation on government writ in future. They also assured to fully abide by the law and avoid any kind of provocation.

The tribal elders also assured the divisional and district administrations of their complete cooperation in restoring lasting and durable peace and vowed to maintain a complete ceasefire till the final decision of the grand divisional Aman Jirga

