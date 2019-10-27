NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) A quarter century after grunge´s enigmatic rhapsodist took his own life, Kurt Cobain´s iconic cigarette-singed cardigan worn during Nirvana´s 1993 "Unplugged" performance has sold for $334,000.The tattered, olive-green, Manhattan-brand, button-up sweater, which has never been washed since Cobain wore it, came with dark stains and a burn hole.The seller, Garrett Kletjian, owner of Forty7 Motorsports, bought it four years ago for $137,500."This cardigan, it´s the holy grail of any article of clothing that he ever wore," said Darren Julien, CEO and president of Julien´s Auctions."Kurt created the grunge look; he didn´t wear show clothes," Julien told AFP at a New York exhibition preview.The auction house had predicted it would fetch $200,000-300,000.

The music cable channel MTV began its "Unplugged" series in 1989, recording live performances of acts that generally played their normally electrified music on sparse acoustics.Cobain´s haunting "Unplugged" performance with Nirvana -- recorded less than six months before his suicide at age 27 -- is considered one of the most iconic shows of the series, and was released posthumously.Already deep into an emotional, drug-addled downward spiral, the depressive but singular talent with ocean-blue eyes reportedly lamented to "Unplugged" programmer Amy Finnerty after the set that the audience seemed not to like the show."Kurt," she told him, "they think you are Jesus Christ."Cobain´s left-handed Fender Mustang guitar, which he used during the band´s "In Utero" tour, sold for $340,000