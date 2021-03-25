KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :According to the British Organization, the Quacquarelli Symonds World University subject rankings, the faculty of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences of the University of Karachi has improved its position and now ranked at 151-200 best pharmacy schools around the globe.

The QS World University Rankings are awarded upon academic reputation, employer reputation, and research impact, the Dean Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences Professor Dr Faiyaz Vaid said on Thursday.

He was addressing the faculty members of different departments of the faculty of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences. A ceremony was arranged to highlight the recent achievement which was held at the Council Room of the new Pharmacy Building while the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi was the chief guest on this occasion.

Professor Dr Vaid shared that the faculty has so far produced more than 9, 000 graduates whereas more than 150 high-quality publications in the last five years. He mentioned that over 8, 000 citations of the research papers and journals of the faculty till to date is on the credit of the faculty of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences while so far it has also produced 253 PhD, 338 MPhil, and 358 MPharm.

The Dean Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences Professor Dr Faiyaz Vaid mentioned that through Karachi University Annual Pharma Career Fair, faculty are providing opportunities to students, industry, hospitals, community service providers to establish a strong link with each other and career counseling services to its students.

"In 2020, our worldwide subject ranking was 247 and now we ranked at a group of 151-200, which is a significant achievement. There are more than 85 institutes of pharmacy operating in the country and we are also among the top pharmacy schools in Pakistan." Meanwhile, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi appreciated that the faculty of pharmacy is holding a special position around the world due to its research and teaching activities. He said that the faculty of pharmacy is one of the most renowned and well-recognized faculties across the globe and that is why we have the highest number of foreign students studying in its different departments.

He mentioned that to solve problems we have to face and address them and have to make the right decisions at the right time. He observed that we need to formulate policies keeping in view the ground realities so that better and more accurate results could be achieved.

He expressed that the repeated change in policies is one of the major obstacles in the way of progress. The development of research culture is essential for the development of universities and the desired goals cannot be achieved without modernizing the education system.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi hoped that the faculty of pharmacy would further improve its international ranking and other departments and research centers would also improve their ranking.

"I congratulate all the teachers of the faculty of pharmacy on the significant improvement and hope that there will be more improvements in the future."