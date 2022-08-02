UrduPoint.com

KU's Faculty To Dispatch Flood Relief Package On Aug 3

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2022 | 07:49 PM

The faculty of the University of Karachi have arranged 'Balochistan Flood Relief' package which would be distributed among families affected by the rainfall

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The faculty of the University of Karachi have arranged 'Balochistan Flood Relief' package which would be distributed among families affected by the rainfall.

The first truck would leave the campus at 10:00 am from the new administration block on August 3, said the statement released here on Tuesday.

The teachers of the varsity and the vice chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi would dispatch the first relief truck which is being provided by Edhi Foundation.

Meanwhile, the university would also collect funds and stuff for the next phase of 'Balochistan Flood Relief', it added.

