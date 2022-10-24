Institute of Space Science and Technology (ISST), University of Karachi under the supervision of Director, ISST Prof. Dr. Muhammad Javed Iqbal is organizing an event for observing Partial Solar Eclipse using Meade LX-200 of 16 inches and Sky-Watcher of 8 inches Telescopes on October 25 at ISST Observatory

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Institute of Space Science and Technology (ISST), University of Karachi under the supervision of Director, ISST Prof. Dr. Muhammad Javed Iqbal is organizing an event for observing Partial Solar Eclipse using Meade LX-200 of 16 inches and Sky-Watcher of 8 inches Telescopes on October 25 at ISST Observatory.

This astronomical event begins at 3:57 pm reaches maximum at 5:01pm and visible until sunset i-e 5:56 pm for Karachi, said a statement on Monday.

ISST, University of Karachi live-stream this event using ISST Facebook page.

Faculty members and media are invited to witness one of the rare events of the Solar System while general Public is requested to take precautionary measures during this event.