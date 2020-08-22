Syndicate of the University of Karachi in a meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor KU Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Saturday approved and allocate the quota for admissions in all departments for the minority students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ):Syndicate of the University of Karachi in a meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor KU Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Saturday approved and allocate the quota for admissions in all departments for the minority students.

The matter regarding reserve quota for the minority communities would be placed in the Academic Council for formal approval, said a statement on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the nominations of Dr. Masooma Hassan, Professor Dr. Zabita Khan Shinwari, and Engineer Jabbar Memon were approved by the Syndicate for a two-year term as a representative of the Syndicate members for the Selection Board.

The KU Syndicate has especially included a member of the National Assembly Dr. Shahida Rahmani and Dr. Mohsin Ali in the Karachi University Harassment Committee to investigate the suicide of HEJ's PhD student Nadia Ashraf.

The Syndicate meeting also decided that the employees, who have illegally occupying houses on campus, would be given a one month notice to vacate the place and in case of non-compliance, action would be taken in accordance with the law to dismiss such persons from the service.

Furthermore, it was also decided that those retired employees, who have not vacant the house yet, would also be given one month's notice and in case of non-compliance, action against them would be taken as per the law.

The KU Syndicate also approved to increase the Special Allowance for Disabled Employees from Rs1000 to Rs2000 in the light of the Office Memorandum issued by the Government of Pakistan.

In the light of the letter of Bank Al-Falah Islamic, approval has been given to set up a branch and fees collection booth of Bank Al-Falah Islamic in the University of Karachi.