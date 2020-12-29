UrduPoint.com
KU,SEC Pakistan Ink MoU On Joint Research

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 11:06 PM

KU,SEC Pakistan ink MoU on joint research

Department of Psychology University of Karachi (KU) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Self Empowerment Center-Pakistan (SEC) to initiate joint research projects development, education, training, and dissemination of knowledge on a long term basis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ):Department of Psychology University of Karachi (KU) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Self Empowerment Center-Pakistan (SEC) to initiate joint research projects development, education, training, and dissemination of knowledge on a long term basis.

KU's Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and Director SECP, Dr. Yasmeen Khan were the signatories of the MoU at a ceremony held at KU Secretariat, said KU release.

Under this MoU, KU and SECP will jointly work to promote and transfer knowledge and information sharing, including the areas of mental health, psychology, psychiatry, and the promotion of a healthier society. KU and SECP have agreed to launch product development activities, industry visits, joint seminars, conferences, student's job support, internship for students, student scholarships, placing SECP experts on departmental advisory boards, special lectures, and training sessions by SECP.

