KUST announces BA, BSc exams

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) has announced schedule of annual examinations for students of Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) degrees that would start from October 14.

Roll numbers has been issued on the addresses of the candidates and the candidates who did not receive their roll numbers should contact with the examination section of the university,said a notification issued here on Saturday.