KUST Announces BA, BSc Exams

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 07:04 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) has announced schedule of annual examinations for students of Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) degrees that would start from October 14.

Roll numbers has been issued on the addresses of the candidates and the candidates who did not receive their roll numbers should contact with the examination section of the university,said a notification issued here on Saturday.

