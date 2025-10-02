Open Menu

KUST Approves 5 Research Projects

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2025 | 10:50 AM

KUST approves 5 research projects

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2025) The Kohat University of Science and Technology has taken an important step towards promoting research by approving five research projects worth Rs 2.55 million from its own resources and assigning them to scholars from different faculties.

This was stated by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas, while addressing a special ceremony.

Each scholar will be provided with Rs 510,000 for the approved projects.

Applications for these projects were invited in the year 2023, which were examined and analyzed by the experts from the country.

As a result of this process, five best research projects were selected from different faculties.

The scholars of the assigned projects include the following researchers: Professor Dr.

Muhammad Naseeruddin (Faculty of Social Sciences). Dr. Qaiser Bilal (Assistant Professor, Islamic Studies), Dr. Amna Khatun (Assistant Professor, Botany).

Dr. Ishtiaq Jan (Assistant Professor, Chemistry) and Dr. Syed Mudassar Abbas (Lecturer, Institute of business Studies).

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor appreciated the efforts of Dr. Zeeshan Bangash, Director, ORIC (Office

of Research, Innovation and Commercialization) and his team who completed the entire process effectively.

The ceremony ended with the commitment that Kohat University would continue such initiatives to promote research in the future as well.

