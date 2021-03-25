KUST closed till April 11

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Following directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher education, Archives and libraries Department, Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) has been closed up till April 11.

A notification on Thursday said during closure period, HoDs and Sectional heads will ensure their presence along with their staff as per previous practice with strict compliance of COVID-19 SOPs.