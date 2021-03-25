UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KUST Closed Till April 11

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

KUST closed till April 11

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Following directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher education, Archives and libraries Department, Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) has been closed up till April 11.

A notification on Thursday said during closure period, HoDs and Sectional heads will ensure their presence along with their staff as per previous practice with strict compliance of COVID-19 SOPs.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Education Kohat April

Recent Stories

Sharjah Heritage Days travels to Khor Fakkan on 27 ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan stars recall the 1992 World Cup glory

13 minutes ago

Police arrest two thieves in rawalpindi

8 minutes ago

12 arrested for decanting in faisalabad

8 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 positive reaches 17,002 , 20 on ..

9 minutes ago

Fireworks seized, two arrested in faisalabad

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.