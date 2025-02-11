Open Menu

KUST Counseling Center Inaugurated To Support Students' Mental Health

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 11:35 PM

Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram on Tuesday, officially launched the KUST Counseling Center, aiming to provide a secure and confidential space for students to discuss personal challenges and receive support

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram on Tuesday, officially launched the KUST Counseling Center, aiming to provide a secure and confidential space for students to discuss personal challenges and receive support.

The center's Primary goal is to help students overcome their problems and thrive academically.

During the inauguration ceremony, Akram also visited the National Incubation Center, CCTV Control Room, and Data Center of Kohat University.

He reviewed the services and issued necessary instructions to the concerned authorities.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including the Vice Chancellor of Kohat University of Science and Technology, Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Registrar Kohat University, and other concerned authorities.

