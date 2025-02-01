KUST Honors Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naseeruddin For Transformative Leadership
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 07:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) on Saturday organized a grand ceremony to appreciate the remarkable achievements of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naseeruddin.
The event, attended by administrative officers, faculty members, and staff, highlighted the significant developments and reforms implemented under his leadership.
Speakers at the ceremony praised the university's progress in academic and administrative sectors, attributing it to transparent policies, merit-based recruitment, and enhanced staff development opportunities.
Bahadur Khan, Controller of Examinations, acknowledged the Vice Chancellor's role in implementing development projects, including infrastructure improvement, strengthening the teaching environment, and merit-based policies.
On this occasion, Director Academics, Dr. Muhammad Zeeshan, commended the Vice Chancellor's open-door policy and friendly leadership, which have fostered harmony between teaching and administrative staff, resulting in a positive and productive work environment.
Prof. Dr. Naseeruddin has also played a crucial role in accrediting and registering new programs launched by the university. Expressing gratitude to the staff, he emphasized that the university's progress is a collective effort and vowed to continue striving for excellence, making KUST a world-class institution.
The ceremony concluded with the presentation of a commemorative shield to the Vice Chancellor, recognizing his outstanding services and visionary leadership.
