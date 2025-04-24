KUST Hosts Event On Youth Participation In National Youth Policy
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2025 | 11:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) on Thursday organized an event titled "Youth Participation in National Youth Policy," with Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program, as the special guest.
The event brought together academic and administrative leaders, faculty members, students, and experts from various fields.
On this occasion, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan highlighted the government's initiatives to empower youth, including the Digital Youth Hub, Talent Hunt Program, and Girls education Scholarships.
In his address, KUST Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naseeruddin praised the program, stating that such initiatives guarantee a bright future for youth and the country's development.
The event also featured a focus group discussion where students shared their views and suggestions on the national youth policy, reflecting their direct involvement in policymaking.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Domestic dispute turns deadly, uncle kills nephew and ex-son-in-law in Hazro1 minute ago
-
Teenage girl abducted in Hassanabdal11 minutes ago
-
Smuggled goods worth millions seized in joint operation in Bolton Market21 minutes ago
-
JKLF (Yasin Malik) condemns terrorist attack on tourists in IIOJK21 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken to provide modern facilities to students: Fahad Shahbaz21 minutes ago
-
Target Killing in Fatehjang, man Killed, son critically injured21 minutes ago
-
UAF holds seminar to promote book reading habit21 minutes ago
-
SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan visits Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan knows how to defend Its honor: Amir Muqam31 minutes ago
-
AJK PM commits to serving society with justice and equality51 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam, Ethiopian envoy discuss boosting bilateral ties in trade, health, IT1 hour ago
-
Minister Arora welcomes declaration of National Security Committee1 hour ago