KUST Hosts Event On Youth Participation In National Youth Policy

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2025 | 11:20 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) on Thursday organized an event titled "Youth Participation in National Youth Policy," with Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program, as the special guest.

The event brought together academic and administrative leaders, faculty members, students, and experts from various fields.

On this occasion, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan highlighted the government's initiatives to empower youth, including the Digital Youth Hub, Talent Hunt Program, and Girls education Scholarships.

In his address, KUST Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naseeruddin praised the program, stating that such initiatives guarantee a bright future for youth and the country's development.

The event also featured a focus group discussion where students shared their views and suggestions on the national youth policy, reflecting their direct involvement in policymaking.

