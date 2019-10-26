KUST, IdeaGist sign MoU for support in education

(@FahadShabbir)

Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) and IdeaGist, the world's largest incubator, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the third, final year and passed out students in developing their start-up in the country, said in a press release issued by KUST here Saturday

The move was aimed at promoting the PM's start-up programme which would be launched soon for building a vibrant entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The IdeaGist being digital platform supporting the PM's start-up programme, will provide online entrepreneurship trainings to third and final year students of the KUST. We are welcoming ways to promote an entrepreneurial culture and would like to see more self-sustainable new ventures by the students, they said.

Under the project, the world's leading digital incubator would also provide the students access to skill training in seven emerging technologies, including 3D Printing, AI, AR, Blockchain, Internet of Things, Intelligent Vehicles, and Smart Robots.

A portal www.empowerpakistan.org, they said, has been developed to connect online community of students, alumni, researchers and industry to encourage collaboration in developing innovation driven enterprises.

Both, IdeaGist and KUST officials agreed to work along for innovations and inventions through entrepreneurial provisions. It would also offer support business incubation center workshops, one-on-one mentoring and process guidelines to the KUST students by connecting the incubator to a global pool of investors.

IdeaGist would help the KUST's faculty and students get access to National Investment Portal and National Innovation Showcase which would enable them in showcasing their start-ups and getting investment for it, they added.

So far the institutions have been registered with IdeaGist are Bahria University � Islamabad, Balochistan University of IT, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), Faisalabad Medical University Faisalabad, FAST-NUCES Islamabad, Government College Women University Sialkot, Government College Women University Faisalabad, Institute of Business Administration Sukkur, International Center of Chemical & Biological Science Karachi, Institute of Space Technology (IST)Islamabad, International Islamic University (IIU) Islamabad, Jinnah Women University Karachi, Karakoram International University, Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST), Lahore College for Women University, Mehran University - Jamshoro, National University of Modern Languages Islamabad, National Textile University Faisalabad, NAMAL Institute Mianwali, Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture Multan, Pakistan Institute of Development Economics Islamabad, People's University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women - Nawabshah (PUMHS), Riphah International University Islamabad, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology Karachi, The Govt. Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur, The institute of Management Sciences Lahore, The University of Poonch Rawalakot, University of Balochistan, IM Sciences Peshawar, University of Baltistan Skardu, University of Central Punjab Lahore, University of Engineering and Technology Lahore, University of Gujrat, The Women University Multan, University of Kotli AJK, University of Okara, University of Peshawar, University of Sargodha, University of Sindh Jamshoro, whereas all Universities, Technical Education Institutions, Colleges and Madrassas are invited to get registered to become a part of sustainable start-up ecosystem.