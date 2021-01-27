Kutchery and Defense Chowks remodeling projects to be included in next year development plans: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood Wednesday said that PC-1 of Kutchery and Defense Chowks remodeling projects would be ready within a week and both the projects would be included in the development plans of the next financial year.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held here at Commissioner Office to review the development projects.

He said the construction work would be started first at Kutchery Chowk project which is an important intersection of the city and traffic load is increasing day by day at the Chowk. The remodeling projects would help ease the traffic flow at both the chowks, he added.

The commissioner said the estimated cost of both the projects is Rs 3 and 2 billion respectively and Nespak has finalized the feasibility study and detailed design of the projects.

He said the designs of both projects have been prepared in a modern style and the traffic would be made signal free through underpasses.

He said two-lane underpasses have been designed for Rawat to Saddar and Airport to Saddar traffic under Kutchery Chowk remodeling project.

He said the process of verification of the owners of the land affected by both the projects is in progress while an estimate of Rs 34 million has also been made for the acquisition of land for the Kutchery Chowk remodeling project.

Muhammad Mehmood said that separate estimates have also been made for transfer of all utility lines including electricity, gas and telephone for both the projects.

The meeting was attended by Director Finance and Planning Nazia Parveen Sundhan, Assistant Director Muhammad Moazzam and other concerned officials while Nespak officials attended the meeting from Lahore via video link.