Kutchery Chowk project to be started soon: Chairman RDA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza on Sunday said work on Kutchery Chowk project would be started soon.

He said Ammar Chowk project had been completed and the underpass was opened for traffic.

He said after completion of Ammar Chowk project, now construction work of Kutchery Chowk project would be started.

The chairman said Kutchery Chowk project was approved by Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and the estimated cost of this project would be Rs 4.7 billion.

The Kutchery Chowk's two-storey flyover design was a unique and it would be first of its kind in the country, he added.

He said the design work of Kutchery Chowk had been completed and shifting of the utility services would be started during this month while the tendering process would be started in March.

He informed that after completion of Kutchery Chowk project, the construction work of the Defense Chowk project would be started which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.1 billion.

He said in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, solid steps were being taken to make the surrounding area of Ammar Chowk underpass clean and green.

The Chairman appreciated speed and quality of construction work of Ammar Chowk project and expressed his gratitude to the Station Headquarters Rawalpindi, the Chaklala Cantt board and Frontier Works Organization for their full cooperation and support during construction work of Ammar Chowk project.