Kutchery Chowk remodeling project; Nespak to make design, feasibility

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Nespak has been appointed as the project Consultant and Advisor to make the design and feasibility of Kutchery Chowk said Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. (R) Muhammad Mehmood.

Talking to APP he informed that the Punjab government had decided to redesign the Katchery Chowk to ease traffic flow and Nespak would soon start work on remodeling and feasibility of the project.

Earlier, a study was also conducted for remodeling of Katchery Chowk to ease traffic flow and end traffic congestion on Jhelum Road, Airport Road, The Mall and Rashid Minhas Road.

He said the redesigning of Katchery Chowk would improve the traffic flow on the main roads.

The consultant would submit its technical views which would be sent to the Punjab Planning and Development Department for approval, he added.

The Commissioner said Katchery Chowk project was important for the city and cantonment areas as traffic rush on the main square wasted time and fuel of the motorists.