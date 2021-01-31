UrduPoint.com
Kutchery & Defense Chowk Remodeling Projects To Be Launched Next Year: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 02:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (r) Muhammad Mehmood has said that Kutchery and Defense Chowk remodeling projects would be launched next year as both the projects would be included in the development plans of the next financial year.

He informed that PC-1 of both of the projects would be ready within a week.

The Commissioner said, the construction work would be started first at Kutchery Chowk project which is an important intersection of the city and traffic load is increasing day by day at the Chowk.

The remodeling projects would help ease the traffic flow at both the chowks, he added.

He said that the estimated cost of both the projects is Rs 3 and 2 billion respectively and Nespak has finalized the feasibility study and detailed design of the projects.

Muhammad Mehmood said that designs of both the projects have been prepared in a modern style and the traffic would be made signal free through underpasses.

He said, two-lane underpasses have been designed for Rawat to Saddar and Airport to Saddar traffic under Kutchery Chowk remodeling project.

He said that the process of verification of the owners of the land affected by both the projects is in progress while an estimate of Rs. 34 million has also been made for the acquisition of land for the Kutchery Chowk remodeling project.

The Commissioner said that separate estimates have also been made for transfer of all utility lines including electricity, gas and telephone for both the projects.

