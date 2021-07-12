UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Emir Accepts President Alvi's Invitation To Visit Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on the invitation of President Arif Alvi has accepted to visit Pakistan in near future, the President Office said Monday.

The acceptance was conveyed in a letter by the Emir of Kuwait in response to the invitation by President Alvi.

The Emir of Kuwait expressed satisfaction over the strong relations between Pakistan and Kuwait.

He showed his commitment to further expand relations in all fields for the mutual benefit of two countries.

Emir of Kuwait thanked Pakistan for acknowledging Kuwait's role in resolving the issues of Muslim Ummah especially Palestine.

He hoped that the world would soon control the global pandemic of coronavirus.

