Kuwait Interested To Finance Renewable Energy Projects In Sindh

Sumaira FH 25 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:16 PM

The Consul General of Kuwait, Mohammad AlKhalidi in a meeting with Sindh Minister for Energy, Imtiaz A Shaikh here on Monday discussed viability of investment in renewable energy sector of the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ):The Consul General of Kuwait, Mohammad AlKhalidi in a meeting with Sindh Minister for Energy, Imtiaz A Shaikh here on Monday discussed viability of investment in renewable energy sector of the province.

Accompanied by Dr Ahmad Idrees, a senior businessman from Kuwait, the CG communicated his country's interest to finance solar and wind energy related projects along with schemes of gas and power generation through bio-degradable waste.

He said Kuwait Investment Fund and Kuwait Board of Investment were equally keen to invest in such schemes and were interested to go forward with the Sindh government.

The Sindh Minister for Energy who had earlier given a detailed briefing to the foreign dignitaries said the proposal would be put before the provincial cabinet and following an approval a memorandum of understanding (MoU) could be signed in this regard.

Imtiaz A Shaikh said there exist tremendous potential for renewable energy generation in the resource rich province and these can be materialized through regular and efficient financing.

Among others the meeting was also attended by Sindh Secretary for Energy, Mussadaq Ahmad Khan.

