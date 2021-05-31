UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Restores Visas For Family Re-unions And Businesses For Pakistanis

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 04:26 PM

Kuwait restores visas for family re-unions and businesses for Pakistanis

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has confirmed development, saying Pakistani businessmen residing in other Gulf countries can now avail online visa facilitation for entry into Kuwait.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 31st, 2021) Kuwait on Monday restored visas for family re-unions and business visas for Pakistanis.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri confirmed the development. The Foreign Office Spokesperson said Pakistani businessmen residing in other Gulf countries can now avail online visa facilitation for entry into Kuwait.

He said at present, owing to the COVID-19 related travel restrictions, only Kuwaitis are allowed to enter Kuwait.

However, there is exemption for medical professionals.

The Spokesperson said the relevant Pakistani and Kuwaiti authorities are also working together to chalk out mechanism for export of manpower in various fields from Pakistan.

He said we greatly appreciate Kuwaiti cooperation in this regard.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan and Kuwait have fraternal ties, which are firmly rooted in shared faith and values. He said the bilateral relationship is marked by growing cooperation in diverse fields.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Business Kuwait Visa Family From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Golden Jubilee Committee ..

1 minute ago

Dubai wraps up a safe and successful 5th WCO Globa ..

2 minutes ago

‘Shadi ker lay,’: Azhar Ali asks Babar Azam in ..

21 minutes ago

AP Says Fired Pro-Palestinian Journalist Over Havi ..

10 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Ministry Says Nuclear Talks in Vie ..

10 minutes ago

Singapore to vaccinate schoolchildren against Covi ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.