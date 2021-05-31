Kuwait restores visas for family re-unions and businesses for Pakistanis

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 31st, 2021) Kuwait on Monday restored visas for family re-unions and business visas for Pakistanis.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri confirmed the development. The Foreign Office Spokesperson said Pakistani businessmen residing in other Gulf countries can now avail online visa facilitation for entry into Kuwait.

He said at present, owing to the COVID-19 related travel restrictions, only Kuwaitis are allowed to enter Kuwait.

However, there is exemption for medical professionals.

The Spokesperson said the relevant Pakistani and Kuwaiti authorities are also working together to chalk out mechanism for export of manpower in various fields from Pakistan.

He said we greatly appreciate Kuwaiti cooperation in this regard.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan and Kuwait have fraternal ties, which are firmly rooted in shared faith and values. He said the bilateral relationship is marked by growing cooperation in diverse fields.