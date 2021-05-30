Kuwait resumes visas for Pakistanis after 10-year suspension

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Kuwait has restored family and business visas for Pakistani citizens after ten years.

This development came after a meeting between Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah. Kuwaiti Interior Minister Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and Pakistan's Ambassador to Kuwait Syed Sajjad Haider were also present during the meeting.

The interior minister, who is on official visit to Kuwait, handed over a special letter written by Prime Minister Imran Khan to his Kuwaiti Counterpart. The meeting also decided to issue technical visas for Pakistani workers in medical and oil field.

Pakistani citizens living in Gulf countries can also get online Kuwaiti visa. Thanking the Kuwaiti Prime Minister on restoration of Visa for Pakistani citizens, the interior minister said that after this decision, huge job opportunities will be available for Pakistanis in Kuwait.

By lifting ban on business visa, the trade will also increase between the two countries, the Interior Minister said according to a statement received here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Kuwaiti prime minister said that the relations between the two countries span over seven decades and there is a relationship of love and trust between the people of Pakistan and Kuwait.

Rashid said that the relations between both countries were based on mutual brotherhood and love. "All Pakistanis consider Kuwait as their second home," he added.

The interior minister said that Pakistani families and the business community faced enormous problems with the ban on Kuwaiti visa, adding that Pakistani labour played a very important role in Kuwait's early development.

He said that the restoration of work visa will create new employment opportunities for Pakistanis, adding that it would also boost trade between the two countries.