UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Resumes Visas For Pakistanis After 10-year Suspension

Umer Jamshaid 42 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 10:40 PM

Kuwait resumes visas for Pakistanis after 10-year suspension

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Kuwait has restored family and business visas for Pakistani citizens after ten years.

This development came after a meeting between Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah. Kuwaiti Interior Minister Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and Pakistan's Ambassador to Kuwait Syed Sajjad Haider were also present during the meeting.

The interior minister, who is on official visit to Kuwait, handed over a special letter written by Prime Minister Imran Khan to his Kuwaiti Counterpart. The meeting also decided to issue technical visas for Pakistani workers in medical and oil field.

Pakistani citizens living in Gulf countries can also get online Kuwaiti visa. Thanking the Kuwaiti Prime Minister on restoration of Visa for Pakistani citizens, the interior minister said that after this decision, huge job opportunities will be available for Pakistanis in Kuwait.

By lifting ban on business visa, the trade will also increase between the two countries, the Interior Minister said according to a statement received here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Kuwaiti prime minister said that the relations between the two countries span over seven decades and there is a relationship of love and trust between the people of Pakistan and Kuwait.

Rashid said that the relations between both countries were based on mutual brotherhood and love. "All Pakistanis consider Kuwait as their second home," he added.

The interior minister said that Pakistani families and the business community faced enormous problems with the ban on Kuwaiti visa, adding that Pakistani labour played a very important role in Kuwait's early development.

He said that the restoration of work visa will create new employment opportunities for Pakistanis, adding that it would also boost trade between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Interior Minister Kuwait Oil Visit Job Rashid Visa Sunday Family All Labour Employment Love

Recent Stories

Global cybersecurity experts to discuss cross-bord ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival connects 80, ..

1 hour ago

NCEMA, GCC Emergency Management Center, discuss pr ..

2 hours ago

UAE-Egypt&#039;s land forces conclude Zayed 3 join ..

2 hours ago

Year of the 50th Fellowship Programme opens for ap ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Press Club announces key recommendations of ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.